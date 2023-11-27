13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Snowfall is declining across the globe, scientists say

FILE - New analysis and maps from NOAA climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New analysis and maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.

Scientists blame rising temperatures from human-caused climate change.

They say a warmer world means precipitation is more likely to fall as rain than snow.

According to the data, there has been a 2.7% decline in annual global snowfall since 1973. It is the most notable in the area north of the tropics and south of the Arctic, where most of the world’s population resides.

While we might be seeing extreme winter storms in some areas, scientists warn that will decrease as the years go on.

A major concern from this trend is the impact on water supplies from snowpack melting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics
Three ways to save this holiday season
Police say the suspect crashed into a porch down the road from the woman’s residence the...
Woman finds suspect on porch hours after he crashed a stolen vehicle in police chase
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning