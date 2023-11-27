13abc Marketplace
Trial dates set for several charged in kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens case

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several people accused of kidnapping and killing two Toledo teens, whose remains were found in a burned down Toledo home, are set to go to trial.

Court records show newly-set trial dates for five people charged in connection to the disappearance of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman, who went missing in December 2022. Investigators dug up a property on Chase Street and found their remains in the rubble of a burned down home there about two weeks after they were last seen.

  • Carissa Eames is facing two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of obstructing justice. She’s due back in court for pretrial on Dec. 18, 2023. Her trial is scheduled to being on March 4, 2024.
  • Don Eames is facing two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping. He’s due back in court for his pretrial on Dec. 18, 2023. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 11, 2024.
  • Corbin Gingrich is facing two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping. He’s due back in court for his pretrial on Dec. 18, 2023. His trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26.
  • Cruz Garcia is facing two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of obstructing justice, one count of having weapons under disability, and one count of trafficking in marijuana. He’s due back in court for his pretrial on Dec. 21, 2023.
  • Gabriel Garcia is facing two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping. He’s due back in court for his pretrial on Dec. 21.

Nearly a dozen total people were charged in the case and several have already been convicted.

  • Two juveniles were found guilty earlier this summer. A 17-year-old was sentenced to at least six months in a juvenile detention center on an obstructing justice charge. A 14-year-old was sentenced to two years in a juvenile detention center on two counts of felonious assault.
  • Diamond Rivera was sentenced to 270 days at CCNO and three years of probation on an obstructing justice charge.
  • Earlier this month, Crystal Laforge-Yingling was sentenced to 270 days at CCNO and three years of probation on an obstructing justice charge.

