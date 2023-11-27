‘Victory Monday’ held to honor TPS teacher who lost battle with cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Joe Boyle was always an open book about his battle with cancer. So much so, that he even announced his own death on social media.

“He was always happy. He was very personable,” Waite High School Intervention specialist Grant Rayfield said.

History teacher Joe Boyle was a history buff who had an impact on everyone he came in contact with.

“A bunch of the social studies teachers would get together and do trivia and he was involved with that. He kind of brought everything together,” Rayfield said.

Boyle lost his battle with cancer just before Thanksgiving.

“I think it was like a 13-year battle with cancer and he fought every day. He never let it get it him down. When we talk to him, he just kind of made it almost like a joke to keep himself happy, everyone else and that positivity spread through the whole school,” Rayfield said.

He worked for TPS for nearly 20 years and participated in many spirit weeks.

They held Victory Monday in honor of the teacher.

Boyle was a huge Cleveland Browns and BGSU fan.

“We have a lot of staff participating wearing Cleveland Browns gear, Bowling Green gear. He was a big Marvel fan and a big Star Wars fan,” Rayfield said.

Joe Boyle’s legacy will live on. He was an author.

His five-volume 230,000-word series called Toledo’s War will be published in December.

It tells the story of Toledoans who fought in World War II and the families they left behind.

Joe Boyle leaves behind a wife and three kids.

