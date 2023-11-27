13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

WATCH: 12-year-old boy from Ann Arbor flees from police in stolen forklift

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who stole a forklift at Forsythe Middle School Saturday night.

On Nov. 25, at 6:45 p.m. police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor on a report of a kid attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When they arrived, police found the vehicle, a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, equipped with a forklift, being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was definitely not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with emergency lights and sirens on. The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars when going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson where the driver, a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

Just before Thanksgiving, Boyle died after a long fight with cancer.
‘Victory Monday’ held to honor TPS teacher who lost battle with cancer
The event will take place on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Homecoming Park located at 7807...
SAPC to hold holiday event at Homecoming Park for Springfield community
Findlay Coats for Christmas
Coats for Christmas, collects, cleans, and distributes free coats during the holidays in Findlay
11/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The holiday shopping season is here and experts estimate 220 million shoppers will buy gifts...
13 Action News Big Story: Online Shopping Scams