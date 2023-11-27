Woman finds suspect on porch hours after he crashed a stolen vehicle in police chase

ANTWERP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man was arrested after a woman reportedly found him on her porch Monday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle into another porch on the same street Sunday night.

On Nov. 26 around 8:35 p.m., deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a stolen vehicle in Antwerp, Ohio which they say was allegedly stolen from Waterford, Michigan.

PCSO says a deputy sheriff located the vehicle on Kroos Drive and attempted to stop it. The driver drove off and deputies pursued the vehicle for about half of a mile before it crashed into some landscaping and came to rest on the front porch of a residence on East Canal Street.

The suspect ran from the scene and was not located.

According to PCSO, the following morning at 8 a.m., officials received a 911 call from a resident on East Canal Street who lives near the crash site. She said a strange man was on her porch and he told her that he was cold and lost.

The Antwerp Police Department responded to the call and once they arrived, they identified the man as the driver from the crash the previous night.

PCSO says the driver, 31-year-old Ramon Nadeau, of Keego Harbor, Michigan, is now facing charges of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of Police Officer, a third-degree felony, and Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony.

Nadeau is scheduled to be arraigned in Paulding County Municipal Court on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.

