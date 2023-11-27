13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Woman finds suspect on porch hours after he crashed a stolen vehicle in police chase

Police say the suspect crashed into a porch down the road from the woman’s residence the previous night.
Police say the suspect crashed into a porch down the road from the woman’s residence the...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTWERP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man was arrested after a woman reportedly found him on her porch Monday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle into another porch on the same street Sunday night.

On Nov. 26 around 8:35 p.m., deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a stolen vehicle in Antwerp, Ohio which they say was allegedly stolen from Waterford, Michigan.

PCSO says a deputy sheriff located the vehicle on Kroos Drive and attempted to stop it. The driver drove off and deputies pursued the vehicle for about half of a mile before it crashed into some landscaping and came to rest on the front porch of a residence on East Canal Street.

The suspect ran from the scene and was not located.

According to PCSO, the following morning at 8 a.m., officials received a 911 call from a resident on East Canal Street who lives near the crash site. She said a strange man was on her porch and he told her that he was cold and lost.

The Antwerp Police Department responded to the call and once they arrived, they identified the man as the driver from the crash the previous night.

PCSO says the driver, 31-year-old Ramon Nadeau, of Keego Harbor, Michigan, is now facing charges of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of Police Officer, a third-degree felony, and Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony.

Nadeau is scheduled to be arraigned in Paulding County Municipal Court on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

Patrick J. Newtown
Alleged police car vandal indicted after weeks-long assault in Toledo
Officers found 17-year-old Antwan Walker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley...
Second teen convicted in murder of Antwan Walker
Dale Warner in court
Judge agrees to lower bond for Dale Warner
Matthew Honigford, of Dephos, has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement and other...
Delphos man arrested for assaulting law enforcement, other charges during Jan. 6