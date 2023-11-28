13abc Marketplace
11/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Feeling like 10s/20s today; warming past freezing Wednesday; rain returns Friday
After a quick burst of snow and bitter cold afternoon, we'll warm back above freezing tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After this morning’s quick and impactful burst of snow, only a few flurries are expected through the rest of the day as the wind keeps temps feeling like the teens. The midweek will warm past freezing again near 40F with a few breaks of blue sky, before our next system arrives late Thursday into Friday to deliver 1/2″ of rain for many as the calendar rolls over to December. The weekend looks cool and cloudy in the low-40s, with a light rain/snow mix to lead off next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

