11/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

After this morning’s quick and impactful burst of snow, only a few flurries are expected through the rest of the day as the wind keeps temps feeling like the teens. The midweek will warm past freezing again near 40F with a few breaks of blue sky, before our next system arrives late Thursday into Friday to deliver 1/2″ of rain for many as the calendar rolls over to December. The weekend looks cool and cloudy in the low-40s, with a light rain/snow mix to lead off next week.

