13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12-year-old boy in stolen forklift leads police on hourlong chase

The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center. (CITY OF ANN ARBOR - POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who they said stole a forklift from a middle school in Michigan.

At 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor for a report of a child attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the construction vehicle equipped with a forklift being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 mph with emergency lights and sirens on.

The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars while going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After about an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson Road where the driver, identified by police as a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab, police said.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner

Latest News

Jean Knight and her band perform on the Abita Beer Stage during the fourth and final day of...
‘Mr. Big Stuff’ singer Jean Knight dies at 80
The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.
12-year-old steals forklift, leads police chase
According to Senator Sherrod Brown, more than 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized in Ohio...
Leaders call for passage of Fend Off Fentanyl Act targeting supply chains
Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic,...
Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again