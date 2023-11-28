Arrest made in Nov. 22 shooting that sent one person to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized in a shooting in Toledo on Nov. 22, authorities said. Court records show one person has been arrested.

According to a Toledo Police detective at the scene, someone shot a male that they know in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 22. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were listed as stable.

According to court records, Yazmin Brock entered a home with another person, removed a child from the building and then shot the child’s father at least one time in the abdomen.

Brock was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. on Nov. 22, 2023. (WTVG)

