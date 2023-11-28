13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Avoiding scams on Giving Tuesday

Experts say people should avoid clicking on any links that may be suspicious.
By Meghan Daniels and WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, the day many people dedicate to giving back to their communities and favorite organizations.

The season of giving is a chance for everyone to show their gratitude through gifts and donations, but living in our digital world can present some problems when it comes to donating safely.

“You’re going to get a lot of emails and texts in the next 24 hours and some of them are going to be legitimate and a lot of them are not,” Lane Montz, the CEO/President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said.

Experts say the easiest way to avoid a lot of the scams is simply not clicking a link.

“I’ll repeat it because it’s that important, don’t click the link! In the text, on the phone even though it’s so easy to do, do not click the link in the email,” Montz said.

You might be thinking, if I can’t click the link, how do I know where to go to donate?

“Do your own independent due-diligence search the web for their website, call the phone number first. please call that phone number and verify that that is the charity,” Montz said.

You can also go to the BBB’s giving alliance to find a Better Business Bureau-approved charitable organization. It’s a list of all the charities in the county with a BBB score and possible accreditation.

“If they’re vetted and accredited by the BBB wise giving alliance, you can be pretty confident they are a legitimate charity that handles their money wisely,” Montz said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner

Latest News

According to Senator Sherrod Brown, more than 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized in Ohio...
Leaders call for passage of Fend Off Fentanyl Act targeting supply chains
With December rolling around by the end of this week, winter weather is upon us. With...
Tips to get your car ready for winter weather
Traffic lights at the Monroe Street intersection connecting Barnes & Noble to the Franklin...
I-TEAM: Lights out at Monroe intersection for weeks, back on after crash
Just before Thanksgiving, Boyle died after a long fight with cancer.
‘Victory Monday’ held to honor TPS teacher who lost battle with cancer
The event will take place on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Homecoming Park located at 7807...
SAPC to hold holiday event at Homecoming Park for Springfield community