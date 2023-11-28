Avoiding scams on Giving Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, the day many people dedicate to giving back to their communities and favorite organizations.

The season of giving is a chance for everyone to show their gratitude through gifts and donations, but living in our digital world can present some problems when it comes to donating safely.

“You’re going to get a lot of emails and texts in the next 24 hours and some of them are going to be legitimate and a lot of them are not,” Lane Montz, the CEO/President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said.

Experts say the easiest way to avoid a lot of the scams is simply not clicking a link.

“I’ll repeat it because it’s that important, don’t click the link! In the text, on the phone even though it’s so easy to do, do not click the link in the email,” Montz said.

You might be thinking, if I can’t click the link, how do I know where to go to donate?

“Do your own independent due-diligence search the web for their website, call the phone number first. please call that phone number and verify that that is the charity,” Montz said.

You can also go to the BBB’s giving alliance to find a Better Business Bureau-approved charitable organization. It’s a list of all the charities in the county with a BBB score and possible accreditation.

“If they’re vetted and accredited by the BBB wise giving alliance, you can be pretty confident they are a legitimate charity that handles their money wisely,” Montz said.

