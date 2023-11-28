13abc Marketplace
First snow causes multiple crashes, Toledo plows begin clean-up at 7 a.m.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With snowfall beginning in earnest around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Toledo plow crews were hitting the streets two hours later.

According to a press release from city announcing the rescheduling of press conference marking the conclusion of the 2023 residential road repair program, the city said “snow removal has been underway since 7:00 a.m.”

In response to unexpected snowfall impacting our City streets, Mayor Kapszukiewicz has made the decision to shift our immediate focus to prioritize the safety and accessibility of our roads through snow clearing operations. As of this announcement, snow removal has been underway since 7:00 a.m. and will continue until the roads are cleared.

The press conference originally scheduled to mark the conclusion of the 2023 residential road repair program, set to take place on the corner of Kenwood Blvd and Meadowwood Dr., will be rescheduled for a later date.

We apologize for any inconvenience this rescheduling may cause and appreciate your understanding as we shift gears this morning to focus on snow removal. The City remains committed to providing updates on both road repair and snow clearing efforts.

Amy Voigt, Communications Specialist with City of Toledo

