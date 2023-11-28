Holiday events happening throughout NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the holiday season begins, many cities and towns in northwest Ohio are holding holiday events for communities to come out and enjoy.

The holiday events include:

Take a ride on the North Pole Express in Findlay Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays 12505 County Road 99 The quarter scale trains will take riders through a wonderland of sparkling lights and festive decorations. For more information, click here

Kris Kringle Markt in downtown Tiffin Dec. 1 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will highlight an open-air holiday market with German/Bavarian-inspired Christmas offerings, late-night shopping and a variety of fun activities. For more information, click here

Holiday lighting experience in downtown Tiffin Dec. 1 beginning at 5:15 p.m. The evening will include holiday music from The Local 419 Community Big Band, an appearance from Santa and the lighting of Tiffin’s Christmas tree at the Seneca County Justice Center. For more information, click here

The Manor House at Wildwood Metropark Dec. 2 through Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day 5100 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615 This is the 48th consecutive year that volunteers have come out to decorate the Manor House for the holidays, and each of the 32 rooms in the building has a different theme. For more information, click here

‘The Nutcracker’ performed by the Toledo Met Dec 2. - shows begin at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 - show begins at 1:30 p.m. Franciscan Center on the campus of Lourdes University located at 6832 Convent Blvd. in Sylvania. The Toledo Met’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’ will feature local celebrities playing the role of Mother Ginger. For more information, click here

Holiday Tree Lighting and festivities in Ottawa Park Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 2015 Parkside Drive in Toledo The tree lighting will take place at 6:15 p.m. and will be followed by live performances, holiday activities and more. For more information, click here

Children’s Wonderland at Tam-o-Shanter Dec. 8 through Dec. 24 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 7060 W. Sylvania Ave. The event will include classic displays, train rides, a kids interactive zone, letters to Santa, photos with Santa and more. For more information, click here

SAPC holiday event at Homecoming Park Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 7807 Angola Road, Holland, OH 43528 The free, family-friendly event will feature real reindeer, train rides, a hot cocoa bar and more. For more information, click here

13abc Hope for the Holidays 2023 Drive-Thru Bash Dec. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 4247 Dorr St. in Toledo Stop by 13 Action News to drop-off a toy, check out some local performers, enjoy a hot beverage…all for a worthy cause! For more information, click here



See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.