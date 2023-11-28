Holiday events happening throughout NW Ohio
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the holiday season begins, many cities and towns in northwest Ohio are holding holiday events for communities to come out and enjoy.
The holiday events include:
- Take a ride on the North Pole Express in Findlay
- Nov. 24 through Dec. 30
- 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays
- 12505 County Road 99
- The quarter scale trains will take riders through a wonderland of sparkling lights and festive decorations.
- For more information, click here.
- Kris Kringle Markt in downtown Tiffin
- Dec. 1 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dec. 2 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The festival will highlight an open-air holiday market with German/Bavarian-inspired Christmas offerings, late-night shopping and a variety of fun activities.
- For more information, click here.
- Holiday lighting experience in downtown Tiffin
- Dec. 1 beginning at 5:15 p.m.
- The evening will include holiday music from The Local 419 Community Big Band, an appearance from Santa and the lighting of Tiffin’s Christmas tree at the Seneca County Justice Center.
- For more information, click here.
- The Manor House at Wildwood Metropark
- Dec. 2 through Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day
- 5100 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615
- This is the 48th consecutive year that volunteers have come out to decorate the Manor House for the holidays, and each of the 32 rooms in the building has a different theme.
- For more information, click here.
- ‘The Nutcracker’ performed by the Toledo Met
- Dec 2. - shows begin at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 3 - show begins at 1:30 p.m.
- Franciscan Center on the campus of Lourdes University located at 6832 Convent Blvd. in Sylvania.
- The Toledo Met’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’ will feature local celebrities playing the role of Mother Ginger.
- For more information, click here.
- Holiday Tree Lighting and festivities in Ottawa Park
- Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 2015 Parkside Drive in Toledo
- The tree lighting will take place at 6:15 p.m. and will be followed by live performances, holiday activities and more.
- For more information, click here.
- Children’s Wonderland at Tam-o-Shanter
- Dec. 8 through Dec. 24
- Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24
- 7060 W. Sylvania Ave.
- The event will include classic displays, train rides, a kids interactive zone, letters to Santa, photos with Santa and more.
- For more information, click here.
- SAPC holiday event at Homecoming Park
- Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 7807 Angola Road, Holland, OH 43528
- The free, family-friendly event will feature real reindeer, train rides, a hot cocoa bar and more.
- For more information, click here.
- 13abc Hope for the Holidays 2023 Drive-Thru Bash
- Dec. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- 4247 Dorr St. in Toledo
- Stop by 13 Action News to drop-off a toy, check out some local performers, enjoy a hot beverage…all for a worthy cause!
- For more information, click here.
