Leaders call for passage of Fend Off Fentanyl Act targeting supply chains

According to Senator Sherrod Brown, more than 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized in Ohio in a four-month span last year.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Sherrod Brown is calling for the passage of his Fend Off Fentanyl Act, an act that would target illicit fentanyl supply chains in China and Mexico. The act passed the Senate in July as part of a bipartisan national defense bill.

On Monday, Brown was joined by local first responders and law enforcement including Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn with whom Brown recently visited the southern border in Texas. During that trip, they met with border agents to discuss security and stopping drug cartels.

Monday, they talked about the importance of passing the Fend Off Fentanyl Act into law. Which is currently being discussed in the House.

“People need help, keep this stuff out of the country, sanction those that are trying to ... making hundreds of millions of dollars from it, and help local police, and help local mental health organizations scale up treatment,” Brown said.

Brown said that in a span of just four months last year, over 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized in Ohio.

