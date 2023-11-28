13abc Marketplace
Maumee man says contractors emptied his apartment while he was gone

A Maumee man said he came home to an empty apartment after contractors entered his home and threw his belongings away.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee man says he is without most of his belongings after what he believes was a miscommunication between apartment management and contractors they hired.

Christopher Smith says he left November 11th thinking contractors were coming in to measure his kitchen cabinets, but he was left in shock when he came home the next day.

“When I came in the house, my whole house was empty, like everything was just gone. So, I didn’t know if I was evicted or if I was robbed,” said Smith.

Living there for three years and never having an issue he says an eviction did not make sense. He also showed us confirmation of the rent he paid on November 1, 2023.

Left without food, clothes, shoes, kitchenware, and a bed, Smith says he called Maumee Police.

“Officer came out and he said that it kind of looked like I was evicted. So, I went to the trash and looked in the trash to see if I was evicted and all of my belongings were in the trash.”

When he asked Quail Ridge Apartment property managers for an explanation. he says they were not helpful.

“Said that it was a miscommunication between the contractors who don’t speak English and the management that they were supposed to clean out the cabinets or measure the cabinets and instead they cleaned my whole house out,” said Smith.

13 Action News also reached out to management through email but we are still waiting to hear back.

Smith says he is still waiting to hear back from property management after they offered him $2,500 for all his belongings.

“The only answer I get is it was a mistake. They just threw my whole life in the trash.”

He is seeking legal counseling.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

