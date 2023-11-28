Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation is inviting the public to take a ride on the North Pole Express through a winter wonderland.

The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation Inc. located at 12505 County Road 99 in Findlay. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. The North Pole Express will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

NORP says the quarter scale trains will take riders through a wonderland of sparkling lights and festive decorations. Attendees will get to see toy trains running in the decorated museum and train barn and hundreds of decorated trees both inside and out.

According to organizers, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance on select night.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 years of age and under. You can purchase tickets upon arrival at the museum.

Organizers suggest that attendees make sure they bundle up for the ride.

