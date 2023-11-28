November 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few snow flurries are still possible this morning, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high in the upper 20s. There may be some partial clearing late tomorrow with a high in the upper 30s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds with a high around 50. Rain is likely Thursday night and Friday. Friday through Monday will bring highs in the low to middle 40s. There is a better chance for rain and snow early next week.

