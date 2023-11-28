Porch pirate tracked down by police who followed footprints in the snow

MONROE, Mich.(WTVG) - Video from a Ring cam shows a man snatching a package and running off. That video was captured at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, along the 300 block of W. Elm Ave. in Monroe, MI.

Within minutes, Monroe Police arrived, watched the video, and then followed the footprints in the snow to a suspect.

“Potential stolen goods, packaging was also found along the way, not to mention the shoe prints that the suspect was wearing were a perfect match to what they were tracking,” described Commander J.D. Wall with the Monroe Public Safety Department.

Officers took a 36-year-old man into custody. Police consider it a good reminder that the holiday season means more deliveries and more targets for porch pirates.

“If you know you have a package coming, check the porch. Get that package inside. Make arrangements. You can make other arrangements, alternative arrangements,” added Commander Wall, who said you can install a lockbox and leave instructions for a secure delivery. “I’ve seen many people that have things delivered almost daily to their home and have a device that they can secure the packages in.”

As for this crime caught on Ring cam, investigators think the suspect may have hit more than one home.

“However, there’s also some evidence to this investigation that there could be other victims, but we don’t know who they are,” said Commander Wall.

Monroe Police are asking for anyone with missing packages to come forward and file a police report. You can contact the Monroe Public Safety Department by calling Corporal Timmins (734)243-7500 x7560 or Sergeant Cathey (734)243-7500 x7570.

