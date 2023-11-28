Project Planet: Thinking Gift in the Spirit of Giving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With one of the biggest spending weekends of the year behind us, it’s important to remember the impact of overproduction on the environment. Overproduction is when more goods are produced than what is consumed.

In the age of fast fashion and booming new technology, more materials and products are given short lifespans and often end up in landfills quickly. All the outfits hit trends and new games that are mass-produced and then not bought don’t just waste the items themselves, but also every single resource it took to get those items on the rack.

“We really need to think about all these products in the same way we think about our cars, " Lucas Gutterman, the director of the Designed to Last Campaign of U.S. PIRG said. “We use our cars for decades. If they stop working, we fix them. We don’t throw out our car when our tire pops, right?” Same thing for our laptops, our clothes, and any other products we buy.”

The natural resources wasted in production, the miles spent traveling, and everything in between all have a direct effect on the ecosystem. That threatens biodiversity and habitats, and greenhouse gas emissions are released throughout the process.

“If Americans were to cut our consumption of clothes, electronics, food waste, and plastics in half, that could reduce emissions equivalent to taking nearly seventy million cars off the road for a year,” Gutterman said.

Experts say to consider green alternatives, such as buying second-hand, supporting your local businesses, or consider purchasing an experience for your loved one to enjoy.

For more information on sustainable gift giving, consult U.S. PIRG’s Fixed for the Holidays guide.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.