Tiffin University students re-create and investigate “crime scenes”

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin University students enrolled in the forensic science program at the school spent the day re-creating and processing crime scenes. School officials say it will prepare them for careers in law enforcement.

“Our students at the end of the semester, they get to create their own crime scenes. We’ve been studying crime scenes all semester, now they get to make their own,” John Schupp said.

Schupp, assistant professor of chemistry, also considered the mental health side students may face if they enter a career in law enforcement after graduating.

“Can my child go in this field and handle death five times a day? And grieve with families five times a day? You know, for their whole career? So, we try to do everything we can, this one semester, say, can I handle this or can I not,” Schupp said.

Five crime scene scenarios were set up inside the school’s crime scene house on campus. Each student was given ten minutes to investigate.

“Some drug scenes involved, where there’s like a drug deal gone bad, they’ll be a homicide, suicide, a couple different things, they choose their own,” Schupp said.

Along with the investigation work, students had to role-play, acting as a victim or witness who just arrived home to an active crime scene.

“Where you may have a victim and someone walks in on them, and someone’s screaming, how do you interview what person, what’s the first steps you do,” Schupp added.

Students also took the opportunity to ask 13 Action News reporter JD Pooley a few questions on the media’s role during an active investigation. Tiffin University student Katelyn Bieberich was tasked with speaking to Pooley after she investigated a simulated double homicide.

Pooley: “What do we know so far?”

Bieberich: “So far we know that we have two fatalities, and that is all that we know at this point.”

Pooley: “What time did the call come in?”

Bieberich: “The call came in about 10:30.”

Schupp said he got the idea of his students talking to 13 Action News after a conversation with the dean of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

“Have to understand when they show up on a crime scene, it’s not just them, and not just the victims, especially the bigger crime scenes, it’s all about the media and how do you talk to the media,” Schupp said. “Because you see all the time, the media demands answers, the public wants answers to this crime. And if you’re gonna be in this field, you’re going to have to learn to handle the media, what answers do you give out, what do you not give out.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.