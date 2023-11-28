Tips to get your car ready for winter weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With December rolling around by the end of this week, winter weather is upon us. With temperatures getting colder, it’s important to get your car ready.

There’s more to staying safe in winter than just driving carefully. AAA has tips to prepare and react to this chill.

“Make sure that you are prepared for the road conditions and that your car is prepared for the road conditions,” Bob Kazmierczak, the director of AAA Club Alliance said.

With temperatures starting to become more winter-like, it’s important to get your car ready for the cold.

“When you’re getting your car ready for winter, what you need to do is first make sure that you check the basic things,” Kazmierczak said.

That includes; checking belts and hoses, fluid levels, the battery, and checking the air and tread of your tires.

“Make sure that you do the old penny trick. If you can see Lincoln’s head above the tread of the tire, it’s time to replace them. His head should sink into the tire. That means there’s two 32nd’s of tread so that’s very important,” Kazmierczak said.

Another thing to prepare for is frost on the windshield.

“You want to be able to see where you’re going both front, behind, and on the sides. So make sure that you have a good ice scraper handy, scrape the window off and make sure that you can see all around you. It’s just as important as any other day when you’re driving,” Kazmierczak said.

Another important factor is giving yourself enough time to get where you need to be.

“Start earlier. You want to make sure that if you need to get somewhere in a certain amount of time, give yourself enough time to get there. Start earlier in the morning and be careful going home at night,” Kazmierczak said.

Something else mentioned is the fact that you can’t always rely on your car’s safety features.

“A lot of the new cars today have automatic or ADAS which is automatic driver assistant systems. Automatic driver assistant systems don’t always work in the snow, so just make sure that you’re being aware that that lane keep assist might not keep you in the lane if it’s a snowy day,” Kazmierczak said.

Experts say to have an emergency kit in the car and even a blanket, some water and maybe a candle in case you do break down, as these can help keep you warm until help arrives.

