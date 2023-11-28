TPD offers reward for info on Whitmer HS stadium shooting suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for one of several people charged in connection to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium last year.

Authorities are looking for Kejuan Lucas, 22, TPD said in a social media post on Tuesday. He’s facing three counts of Felonious Assault and various weapons charges in the October 2022 shooting outside of the football stadium that left three people hurt, including a student.

Police say those with information on his whereabouts are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Those with info can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Lucas is one of several people facing charges from the incident. Jaron Phillips is also facing three counts of Felonious Assault and other weapons charges, along with a teenager. 13 Action News does not name juveniles accused of crimes unless the courts certify them as adults. Police allege the teenager was not part of the shooting itself, but allegedly helped Phillips set up the shooting, making several phone calls to Phillips while at the game.

