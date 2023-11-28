Two arrested after Toledo Dollar General armed robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo men were arrested Monday after an alleged armed robbery at a local dollar store. Police say one suspect threatened to shoot an employee in the face if she said anything.

According to Toledo Police, it happened at the Dollar General in the 300 block of W. Bancroft just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Terryion Jones is facing an Aggravated Robbery charge and a Having Weapons under Disability charge. Wayne Gaston is facing charges of Having Weapons under Disability and Carrying Concealed Weapons.

Police say officers responded to a call for a burglary involving two people. Police say Jones and Gaston ran away from the store and officers spotted them near the intersection of Warren and Prescott.

Court records allege Jones asked the store clerk how much money was in the register as he grabbed his waistband and the clerk was able to see a gun. Police allege he told the clerk he would shoot her face off if she said anything. He allegedly ran away from the store with diapers and wipes without paying.

Court records allege Gaston took off running when police tried to make contact with him, then reached in his waistband as he ran away. It goes on to say officers found a gun directly in his “path of flight” before he climbed a fence and officers took him into custody.

A judge set Jones’ bond at $100,000 on Tuesday. He’s due back in court on Dec. 6. A judge set Gaston’s bond at $20,000 across both charges. He’s due back in court on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.