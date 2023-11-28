13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Whitmer signs clean energy bills into law

Making Michigan the fifth state in the nation to pledge clean energy by 2040
This photo comes from April Vass and was taken on 11/22/23. A beautiful sunset from Breda, IA.
This photo comes from April Vass and was taken on 11/22/23. A beautiful sunset from Breda, IA.(April Vass | April Vass)
By Erin Bowling
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed historic clean energy legislation into law, which supporters say will make Michigan a national leader in the fight against climate change.

As climate change advocates celebrate the signing, some rural communities are pushing back.

The bills signed today included clean energy targets for Michigan, such as reaching 100% renewable energy by 2040. The bills detail how Michigan will reach that goal by transitioning existing utility workers, implementing utility cost-savings programs, and giving a statewide commission the authority to approve local clean energy projects among other things.

It’s a seven bill package, making Michigan the fifth state in the nation to pledge clean energy by 2040.

“This package of legislation, will lower costs for families, will create amazing good paying jobs in Michigan, and will put us in the driver’s seat in terms of leadership in responding to the climate crisis in America,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, a democrat from Detroit.

Putting Michigan on the path to get rid of coal plants, and create utility-scale wind and solar farms. They’re big developments aimed for rural areas, that have been largely halted by local residents. Green energy projects can now move forward, as power was given to the private property owners and the state.

“Fortunately with the development and passing of Senate bills 277 and 502, smaller farmers like myself will now have the option to keep their family heritage and not have to resort to selling their land,” said Clara Ostrander, a farmer who’s been working to lease her land for solar in Monroe County.

Those opposing the bills say it’s government overreach. The Michigan Township Association says these decisions should be up to the whole community.

“That is the community where they live, they reside, may work, and these facilities when they come in, are probably going to be there anywhere from a minimum of 25 years to 50 years,” said Judy Allen, with the Michigan Townships Association.

As frustrations over the developments continue, today’s bill signing was nothing short of a celebration. Those in attendance promoted unionized clean energy jobs --- environmental benefits, and enhanced reliability and affordability for utilities.

“Bringing billions of federal tax dollars home, and private investment into our communities. Together we are protecting our air, our water, and our land while focusing on taking climate change head-on,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat from East Lansing.

Some of these bills will start taking effect in 90 days, while others, will take a year.

The other states that share Michigan’s timeline of 100% renewable energy by 2040, are Connecticut, New York, Oregon, and Minnesota. Rhode Island has an even more ambitious goal, of 100% renewable energy by 2033.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Zachary Boyer was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, on a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark

Latest News

As the holiday season begins, many cities and towns in northwest Ohio are holding holiday...
Holiday events happening throughout NW Ohio
The event will take place on Dec. 3. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at HealthMarkets located at 6377...
Nature’s Nursery, HealthMarkets to host Pet Photos with Santa this weekend
File
Ohio attorney suspended for throwing poop-filled chip cans at crime-victim advocacy center
The four cameras are mounted on poles within the intersection of Sterns Road and Secor Road in...
MCSO announces installation of automated license plate readers in Bedford Twp.
A spike to the 50s Thursday, then rain returns Friday. Dan Smith explains.
11/29: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast