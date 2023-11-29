13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

11/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: A few early flurries (no accumulation), then mostly cloudy and very cold, lows near 20, wind chills in the upper single digits and lower teens. WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, breezy, not as cold in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds could gust up to 30 mph. THURSDAY: Much warmer, still breezy, becoming mostly cloudy, late evening rain developing, highs near 50. FRIDAY: Rain likely, a few wet snowflakes possible in SE Michigan, highs in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Dry, highs in the lower 40s. SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers, highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say

Latest News

11/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
After a quick burst of snow and bitter cold afternoon, we'll warm back above freezing...
11/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
After a quick burst of snow and bitter cold afternoon, we'll warm back above freezing...
11/28: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Cold Today, Warmer Trend Ahead
November 28th Weather Forecast