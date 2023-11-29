13abc Marketplace
11/29: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

50s Thursday; rain returns Friday
A spike to the 50s Thursday, then rain returns Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
We ended our small streak of subfreezing temperatures as of 11am, heading toward a high near 40F as the skies keep clearing through the afternoon -- though the breeze will keep windchills closer to freezing. Thursday will see a brief spike to the low-50s, ahead of our next round of rain (at least 1/2″ for many) Friday into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will remain cool and cloudy in the 40s, with more scattered rain/snow showers to lead off the first full week of December.

