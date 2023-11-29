11/29/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool, some patchy fog is possible where there’s still snow on the ground, upper 20s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and much warmer, evening showers developing, daytime highs near 50 degrees. FRIDAY: Rain likely early, chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, cooler, highs in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s. SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers, mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.