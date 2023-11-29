13abc Military Holiday Greetings 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Celebrate those who have served or are currently serving in the military this holiday season. Submit a photo below for a chance to be featured on 13 Action News during the holiday season.

View photo submissions from military families across the region below.

13abc’s Military Holiday Greetings are sponsored by Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.