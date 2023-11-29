Akron man shot in the face after refusing to share potato chips

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. after the victim self-transported to the hospital.

Officers found the 31-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations show the victim was confronted by an unknown man outside of Lusty’s Adventure in the 40 block of Stanton Avenue, police say.

The victim told police the suspect shot him with a handgun after he refused to give the suspect some potato chips.

Police say the suspect then fled in an unknown vehicle.

Officers are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

