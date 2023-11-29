13abc Marketplace
Ardagh plant in Whitehouse shutting down at end of January
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - More than one hundred people will be without a job after the holiday season as Ardagh announces they will be shutting down their Whitehouse aluminum can plant on January 31.

“We don’t quite understand why they want to close us other than to make shareholders happy or somebody somewhere happy,” Nicholas DiMasso, Local 8136 President said.

DiMasso said he has been working to get an answer from the company about why they are shutting down the plant.

“Their answer is that they have capacity in other plants to make up for what we’re doing in our plant. We are profitable for them. We’re not in the red were in the green.”

