City of Toledo considers vehicle registration tax hike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo residents may soon see a higher price to register a vehicle. The city is proposing a new tax on yearly registration renewals.

The tax is called the Vehicle Registration Permissive Tax. Counties, cities and townships across the state can add on the five-dollar levies as a way to generate revenue.

The money from the tax must be used for planning, constructing, improving and repairing roads and bridges.

The city of Toledo is proposing adding an additional five-dollar fee to vehicle registration. Currently, the city of Toledo collects $25 in fees from vehicle registrations at the BMV.

If the proposal is approved by city council, the price will jump up to $30.

Across Lucas County, the fees vary from $20 to $30 depending on the city or township.

If you look at Northwest Ohio counties, on average, the rates vary anywhere from five dollars in Hancock County up to $25 in both Lucas and Ottawa counties.

With more than 17,000 vehicles registered in Toledo last year, the extra permissive taces are generating about $4.5 million. With the city spending more than $2 million of that cash for road repairs.

City council has a chance to weigh in on the additional five-dollar hike at the meeting happening Dec. 5 inside council chambers.

