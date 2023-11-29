ConnecToledo share master plan for developments to downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seizing on current momentum and planning for the future. All part of the plan…a new master plan for ConnecToledo.

Robin Tyus is a Toledo native currently living downtown. She came tonight to hear more about what’s going on around her.

Tyus said, “I look forward to hearing how the master plan is going to tie in various neighborhoods around downtown Toledo and I’m also excited about the riverwalk completion as well.”

Tonight the non-profit downtown development agency called “ConnecToledo” invited members of the community to hear it’s vision or master plan for the future.

A few of the highlights…the completion of the Glass City Riverwalk, adding a food hall to the Farmer’s market, and continuing to make downtown more walkable all in the name of attracting more people downtown.

Paul Toth, President of ConnecToledo said, ”It was opportunity to understand how life has changed after COVID, how work from has impacted the work environment, and understand what the demand looks like going forward.”

The agency displayed data on what downtown lacks like retail but it touted the positives like the influx of health care jobs moving in.

Toth expressed the value of small business owners and the huge role they’ll play in downtown success.

“Whether it be can app on an iPhone or whether it’s going to be developing the next VR VO concept whatever it may be that needs to be part of the fabric of our community,” Toth said.

Also using the Jefferson Innovation Center as a hub. The thought…that drawing businesses downtown will generate a need for other attractions Tyus said, “It’s going to feed all the other adventures downtown right. It’s going to feed retail, it’s going to feed restaurants and small shops and all of that.”

Toth says for those who couldn’t make it the presentation from tonight’s meeting will be on ConnecToledo’s website within the next month.

