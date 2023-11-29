13abc Marketplace
Dine in the 419: J-Cups Pizza

PIZZA CHALLENGE! If you and a friend can devour THE GIGANTOR at J-Cups Pizza within ONE HOUR you get it for FREE!
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - PIZZA CHALLENGE! If you and a friend can devour THE GIGANTOR at J-Cups Pizza within ONE HOUR you get it for FREE!

Those are the ground rules. Here are the details.

The Gigantor is the brainchild of Jim Jacob, founder of J-Cups who passed away in 2019. Erika, who worked under Jim, picked up the mantle and ran with it, turning The Gigantor into a full-blown eating competition.

Stats on The Gigantor: This pizza is 30″ in diameter. It typically comes in 36 square slices, but you can ask for it sliced into 16 wedges. The Gigantor includes 5 toppings of your choosing. Without those, it weighs roughly 8 pounds. Once you add the toppings, the weight definitely varies.

Also, you have to complete the challenge in-store so the staff can keep the clock running. If you want to eat, share, and enjoy The Gigantor at your leisure, you can also purchase it for carry-out. The current price as of Nov. 2023 is $65.00 plus tax.

The two J-Cups Pizza locations featuring The Gigantor Pizza Challenge are located at 616 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, OH, and J-Cups Pizza Detroit Ave. 4843 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH.

If you and a friend are going to tackle the challenge, call ahead (and maybe bring Tums). Behold the legend on this week’s Dine in the 419! Check out J-Cups online here: https://www.j-cupspizza.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

