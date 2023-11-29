13abc Marketplace
Federal investigators respond to deadly auto shop explosion, fire in Hillsboro

Federal investigators are joining the investigation into an auto shop explosion and fire that...
Federal investigators are joining the investigation into an auto shop explosion and fire that killed three people and hospitalized a fourth in Hillsboro.(Photo provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Chancelor Winn and Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Federal investigators are joining the investigation into an auto shop explosion and fire that killed three people and hospitalized a fourth in Hillsboro.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is on the scene right now at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on 502 S. High Street, an agency spokesman confirms to FOX19 NOW.

“I expect to be able to confirm an opened investigation later this morning,” the spokeswoman, Rhonda Burke, said.

OSHA has six months from the date of the incident to investigate, conduct inspections, and interview employees and witnesses as they determine if workplace safety and health regulations were violated.

If any occurred, OSHA can issue citations and propose fines.

The federal agency also will compile a final report that will be made available to the public.

The explosion and fire happened about 4 p.m. with black smoke and flames visible for miles as the blaze engulfed the building.

The force of the explosion was so strong that Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire crews felt it at their firehouse four blocks away, according to Fire Chief David Manning.

Fire crews had to rescue everyone inside and were seen loading someone into an ambulance. That person was in stable condition Wednesday night, the chief said.

Multiple first responders and the State Fire Marshal’s Office remained on the scene overnight investigating the cause.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office’s “Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau” is the lead agency on the case.

An agency spokesman said Wednesday the exact cause is “undetermined,” and no other details are available.

The names and ages of the three people who were killed have not been released.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is handling the autopsies.

Details on those victims will come from the coroner’s office, the state fire marshal’s spokesman says.

The name of the person who was hospitalized also remains unknown.

