GRAPHIC: Toledo Humane Society looking for info on dog found dead in crate at park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is looking for information about a dog who they say was found dead inside of a crate at a local park.

On Nov. 22, a THS cruelty officer responded to a report about a deceased dog in a wire crate in Sterling Park in Toledo.

According to THS, the dog was a black female, not spayed and appeared to be a young adult. The dog was also dressed in a Halloween dress that was black with orange and yellow polka dots along with an orange collar.

A THS veterinarian suspects the dog had only been dead for about 24 to 48 hours and believes she may have frozen to death.

“We are looking to our community to help get justice for this innocent life,” said THS.

Anyone with information is asked to email info@toledohumane.org.

