Holiday decor and ice skating lessons at Glass City Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All the trees and poles are lit up around the ice ribbon, the holiday decorations are out, and Christmas music is playing on the loudspeakers.

“Last year we had that short preview when none of this was available, except for the ribbon,” Mike Keedy, the Director of Enterprise Development for Toledo Metroparks said. “This year when you come, enjoy the décor, enjoy the holidays at the ribbon, get something to eat. We’ve got great grab-and-go options, hot chocolate, everything at the Garden by Poco Piatti.”

The ice ribbon has only been open for a few weeks, but so far over 6,000 people have come out to skate. A popular choice for guests has been the cabanas, which can be rented for two and a half hours at a time. The heaters inside them make it a great place to get out of the cold.

“If you really want to have a nice warm spot to enjoy the ribbon, we definitely recommend renting out one of our cabanas,” Keedy said. “We’ve had over 450 reservations already, but we still have a lot of availability. We’re open through February.”

Also new this winter at the ice ribbon is a learn-to-skate program for kids, which starts this weekend. It’s put on by Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, and each Sunday they’ll learn the fundamentals of ice-skating. The 5-week program is great for kids who eventually want to figure skate or play hockey, and in total it costs $85.

“A big part of it is, you know, they fall down a lot, so learning how to fall down… get back up and move around a little bit and turn and balance on skates,” said Jacob Paluch, the Hockey Director at Tam-O-Shanter. “A lot of it is just a comfort thing.”

Outside of that program, there are “penguin ice-skating aids” for kids to use on the Ice Ribbon. If you’re an adult, they’ve got some bigger “polar bears” for you to hang onto.

The ice ribbon is open seven days a week. The only day that it will be closed is Christmas Day. However, the hours do change from day to day, so you’ll want to check those before coming out at this link: https://metroparkstoledo.com/theribbon

