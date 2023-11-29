13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Local man arrested after allegedly preying on underaged kids who worked at his food pantry

A local man who ran a food pantry out of a mosque is accused of using his connection to the community to prey on kids.
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man who ran a food pantry out of a mosque is accused of using his connection to the community to prey on kids.

Federal agents charged James Lawson, 54, with Exploitation of Minors, Coercion and Enticement and Possession of a Firearm.

According to court documents, Lawson owned a food pantry out of the mosque located at 722 East Bancroft, where youth worked. Documents accuse Lawson of videotaping and paying underage girls to have sex with him.

One girl told investigators she would get paid $150 and weed for working at the food pantry.

Dr. Celia Williamson is the Executive Director of Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institution. She says what is alleged in the document is a classic case of a public figure manipulating a child.

“This person presented himself as an authority figure who was doing the right thing. A young person, particularly a vulnerable young person, wants to be connected to an adult that can guide them, that can love them and that care for them,” Williamson said. “This person is taking interest and slowly positioning them into a situation where they can traffic them and exploit them.”

According to court records, Lawson bragged to the young female victims about having a lot of money and weed and told them he had five houses. Williamson said it appears Lawson enticed his victims with cash.

“‘Your life is going to be better. In this case, you’re going to come into the mosque and you’re going to help people.’ How noble is that? You will feel good about yourself,” Williamson said.

Records show the victims provided details of items inside Lawson’s house on Avondale. In September, agents searched his house and matched the interior of his house to a sex video Lawson had of minors. Investigators also confiscated several guns and a cooler with sex toys.

Lawson has also had previous run-ins with the law. In August, he was arrested during a prostitution sting on Lagrange and in 1994, he was convicted and sent to prison for rape.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Zachary Boyer was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, on a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark

Latest News

Toledo man arrested in apartment complex shooting that injured multiple people, including child
The Ice Ribbon is open seven days a week and will remain open every day with the exception of...
Holiday decor and ice skating lessons at Glass City Metropark
Opponents of a multifaceted higher education bill protest across the Ohio Statehouse in...
Ohio bill to ban diversity training requirements in higher education stalls in GOP House
11/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast