Local man arrested after allegedly preying on underaged kids who worked at his food pantry

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man who ran a food pantry out of a mosque is accused of using his connection to the community to prey on kids.

Federal agents charged James Lawson, 54, with Exploitation of Minors, Coercion and Enticement and Possession of a Firearm.

According to court documents, Lawson owned a food pantry out of the mosque located at 722 East Bancroft, where youth worked. Documents accuse Lawson of videotaping and paying underage girls to have sex with him.

One girl told investigators she would get paid $150 and weed for working at the food pantry.

Dr. Celia Williamson is the Executive Director of Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institution. She says what is alleged in the document is a classic case of a public figure manipulating a child.

“This person presented himself as an authority figure who was doing the right thing. A young person, particularly a vulnerable young person, wants to be connected to an adult that can guide them, that can love them and that care for them,” Williamson said. “This person is taking interest and slowly positioning them into a situation where they can traffic them and exploit them.”

According to court records, Lawson bragged to the young female victims about having a lot of money and weed and told them he had five houses. Williamson said it appears Lawson enticed his victims with cash.

“‘Your life is going to be better. In this case, you’re going to come into the mosque and you’re going to help people.’ How noble is that? You will feel good about yourself,” Williamson said.

Records show the victims provided details of items inside Lawson’s house on Avondale. In September, agents searched his house and matched the interior of his house to a sex video Lawson had of minors. Investigators also confiscated several guns and a cooler with sex toys.

Lawson has also had previous run-ins with the law. In August, he was arrested during a prostitution sting on Lagrange and in 1994, he was convicted and sent to prison for rape.

