MCSO announces installation of automated license plate readers in Bedford Twp.

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has partnered with FLOCK Safety to install automated license plate readers in Bedford Township.

The four cameras are mounted on poles within the intersection of Sterns Road and Secor Road in Bedford Township, Michigan.

According to MCSO, the cameras capture the make, model, color and license plate of vehicles traveling through Bedford Township. They also capture actionable evidence and send real time alerts to every officer if a wanted or stolen vehicle passes by the cameras.

MCSO says the cameras are not used for traffic enforcement and they do not take photos of people inside of the vehicles as they are not equipped with facial recognition technology.

“When new technology is introduced, there is generally a question whether it’s tracking citizen movement. This system is not,” said MCSO. “The data is securely stored in the cloud, automatically deleted every 30 days on a rolling basis and is not sold or shared with third parties.”

According to MCSO, the system will provide valuable information when officers investigate crime, providing much needed leads to help solve criminal offenses.

