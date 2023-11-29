13abc Marketplace
MDOT announced closure on I-75 for bridge demolition

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will close I-75 at Luna Pier Road for a bridge demolition from Dec. 1-4

According to a press release from MDOT, Luna Pier Road will remain closed over I-75 until July 1, 2024, for rebuilding.

The bridge demolition and rebuilding is part of MDOT’s plan to rebuild more than four miles of I-75 and five bridges between Erie Road and Otter Creek in Monroe County. The plan is a $126 million investment with the goal of completing projects in 2023 and 2024.

Funding for the project was made possible by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Rebuilding Michigan Program.

