Nature’s Nursery, HealthMarkets to host Pet Photos with Santa this weekend

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is partnering with HealthMarkets to host Pet Photos with Santa on Sunday.

The event will take place on Dec. 3. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at HealthMarkets located at 6377 Monroe St. Nature’s Nursery says community members are invited to bring their dog, cat, bunny, bird or any other household pets to get professional photos taken with Santa.

The cost for the event is $5 per photo session which lasts approximately five minutes. Photos will be sent electronically and all proceeds will go to Nature’s Nursery.

According to Nature’s Nursery, reservations are recommended and can be made here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.