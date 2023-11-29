13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Nature’s Nursery, HealthMarkets to host Pet Photos with Santa this weekend

The event will take place on Dec. 3. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at HealthMarkets located at 6377...
The event will take place on Dec. 3. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at HealthMarkets located at 6377 Monroe St.(Nature's Nursery)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is partnering with HealthMarkets to host Pet Photos with Santa on Sunday.

The event will take place on Dec. 3. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at HealthMarkets located at 6377 Monroe St. Nature’s Nursery says community members are invited to bring their dog, cat, bunny, bird or any other household pets to get professional photos taken with Santa.

The cost for the event is $5 per photo session which lasts approximately five minutes. Photos will be sent electronically and all proceeds will go to Nature’s Nursery.

According to Nature’s Nursery, reservations are recommended and can be made here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Zachary Boyer was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, on a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark

Latest News

AG Yost filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio attorney suspended for throwing poop-filled chip cans at crime-victim advocacy center
The four cameras are mounted on poles within the intersection of Sterns Road and Secor Road in...
MCSO announces installation of automated license plate readers in Bedford Twp.
A spike to the 50s Thursday, then rain returns Friday. Dan Smith explains.
11/29: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Ardagh plant in Whitehouse shutting down at end of January
Ardagh plant in Whitehouse shutting down at end of January
A THS veterinarian suspects the dog had only been dead for about 24 to 48 hours and believes...
GRAPHIC: Toledo Humane Society looking for info on dog found dead in crate at park