November 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a cold start, a lot of sunshine will develop today with a high near 40. Thursday will bring a mostly sunny sky with a high in the low 50s. Rain is very likely on Friday with a high in the lower 40s. Morning rain is a good possibility on Saturday with a high in the lower 40s. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s Sunday through Tuesday with a chance of rain and snow each day. Warmer air is in the forecast as we near the 2nd weekend in December.

