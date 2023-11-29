November 29th Weather Forecast
Sunny Today & Thursday, Rain On Friday
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a cold start, a lot of sunshine will develop today with a high near 40. Thursday will bring a mostly sunny sky with a high in the low 50s. Rain is very likely on Friday with a high in the lower 40s. Morning rain is a good possibility on Saturday with a high in the lower 40s. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s Sunday through Tuesday with a chance of rain and snow each day. Warmer air is in the forecast as we near the 2nd weekend in December.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.