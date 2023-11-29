Realtor says local housing market has plenty of bright spots in spite of challenges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The housing market has been a hot topic in recent months. Here at home, local experts say in spite of some challenges, it’s been a good market.

One local realtor said there are plenty of people in the market for a new home but inventory is low, so in many cases, you have to act fast.

Michelle Neiman has been selling homes in the Toledo area for more than 30 years.

“Historically, the market is slower this time of year, but it’s been active for me. In some cases, we’re still getting multiple offers for full price and over,” Neiman said.

Neiman says one of her recent sales is an extreme example of what’s happening in the market.

“We had 42 showings on the home and 10 offers. It sold for $20,000 over asking price with no inspection. And that was recently, we just sold it a few weeks ago,” Neiman said.

So what about the higher mortgage rates?

“The buyers I’ve come across have said they’ll re-finance when the rates go down. It is not necessarily scaring them. It may impact their buying power a bit. If people need to move, they need to move. I’ve had a lot of first-time buyers, investors and people who can work remotely and want to be closer to family, there’s still a lot of that, too,” Neiman said.

Neiman says one of the biggest challenges right now is inventory.

“As soon as something comes on the market, you have to show it that day. You can’t wait until the next day in many cases. Sometimes there are so many showings, agents cut off the showings. The number of homes on the market is down about 15%, but the median and average price is up,” Neiman said.

And when it comes to prices, Neiman says in many cases they’ve taken a significant jump in recent years.

“A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house that sold for $170,000 in 2017 or 2018 is now selling for $270,000. Does that surprise you? Very much so,” Neiman said.

Neiman says the hot markets include the Anthony Wayne School District, Sylvania, Perrysburg and Old Orchard. She adds the lowest inventory right now is in the $250,000 price range and below.

