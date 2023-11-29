13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Realtor says local housing market has plenty of bright spots in spite of challenges

Michelle Neiman of Danberry Realtors says there are plenty of people in the market for a new home right now, but inventory is low.
A local realtor said she is seeing a high demand for houses but has low inventory.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The housing market has been a hot topic in recent months. Here at home, local experts say in spite of some challenges, it’s been a good market.

One local realtor said there are plenty of people in the market for a new home but inventory is low, so in many cases, you have to act fast.

Michelle Neiman has been selling homes in the Toledo area for more than 30 years.

“Historically, the market is slower this time of year, but it’s been active for me. In some cases, we’re still getting multiple offers for full price and over,” Neiman said.

Neiman says one of her recent sales is an extreme example of what’s happening in the market.

“We had 42 showings on the home and 10 offers. It sold for $20,000 over asking price with no inspection. And that was recently, we just sold it a few weeks ago,” Neiman said.

So what about the higher mortgage rates?

“The buyers I’ve come across have said they’ll re-finance when the rates go down. It is not necessarily scaring them. It may impact their buying power a bit. If people need to move, they need to move. I’ve had a lot of first-time buyers, investors and people who can work remotely and want to be closer to family, there’s still a lot of that, too,” Neiman said.

Neiman says one of the biggest challenges right now is inventory.

“As soon as something comes on the market, you have to show it that day. You can’t wait until the next day in many cases. Sometimes there are so many showings, agents cut off the showings. The number of homes on the market is down about 15%, but the median and average price is up,” Neiman said.

And when it comes to prices, Neiman says in many cases they’ve taken a significant jump in recent years.

“A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house that sold for $170,000 in 2017 or 2018 is now selling for $270,000. Does that surprise you? Very much so,” Neiman said.

Neiman says the hot markets include the Anthony Wayne School District, Sylvania, Perrysburg and Old Orchard. She adds the lowest inventory right now is in the $250,000 price range and below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say

Latest News

With the weather starting to get colder, sicknesses are starting to become more common.
Symptom differences to know between a cold, the flu and COVID-19
Wayne Gaston and Terryion Jones were arrested after an alleged armed robbery on Nov. 27, 2023,...
Two arrested after Toledo Dollar General armed robbery
With one of the biggest spending weekends of the year behind us, it’s important to remember...
Project Planet: Thinking Gift in the Spirit of Giving
11/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast