Residents say homeless breaking into Covenant House apartment complex and causing issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some renters living at Covenant House in Toledo are concerned for their safety. They say people going through homelessness are finding their way in at night, and vandalizing property.

A long-time resident, who asked to be kept anonymous, says he is no longer feeling comfort in a place he has called home for more than a decade.

“We have people that are breaking into apartments and it’s getting dangerous,” he said. “Urinating in the elevators, they’re tearing light fixtures off the walls, sleeping in the hallways, smoking in the hallways.”

This renter says he and his neighbors have gone to management about it before, and they have even police, but he says the problem is only getting worse.

“It’s horrible. It’s horrible because this is where you know that you live at and you want to keep it the best that you can, but you’re fighting the odds. It’s hard,” he said.

When asked why he will not just leave he said he does not feel like he should have to run from a place he has been living at for years.

13 Action News spoke with an employee with property management inside the complex. She referred us to their corporate office for comment.

Just a few hours after the encounter, we got an email from someone with Millenia Housing, the corporate office in Cleveland, asking about our visit to Covenant House.

She says she will look into getting answers for us.

