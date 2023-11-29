13abc Marketplace
As sports officials face more attacks, Ohio looks to increase assault penalties

Bill passes House to create felony charge for assaulting sports official
The Ohio House passed a bill that would increase penalties for people who assault sports...
The Ohio House passed a bill that would increase penalties for people who assault sports officials.(wtvg)
By Josh Croup
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As sports leagues struggle to find referees, Ohio lawmakers are looking to give officials some legal protections to discourage bad behavior from fans.

The House on Wednesday passed a bill with bipartisan support in a 69-6 vote that would increase penalties for people who assault sports officials. It now heads to the Senate.

Currently, assault is generally a first-degree misdemeanor. It can be a felony when committed in certain circumstances. House Bill 139 would create a fifth-degree felony charge if the victim is a sports official.

Officials with the Ohio High School Athletic Association testified in support of the bill earlier this year. Beau Rugg, the association’s director of sport management said it has received more than 300 sportsmanship reports from officials in each of the past two years with most concerning fan behavior.

That’s a sharp increase from previous years, Rugg said. From 2012-17, his office received zero reports of “physical abuse against an official and fan confrontations with officials after the contest.”

He said 22 states already have similar legislation on the books. Rugg told lawmakers the association lost about 10% of its officiating personnel during the height of the pandemic and many haven’t returned. Safety is their number one reason why, he said.

Wiley Butler, who was an umpire with Columbus park and recreation for 17 years, was assaulted in April. The player who attacked him was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

Butler, who said he was paid $30 a game, asked lawmakers to pass the bill to give them more protections.

“At the end of the day, we’re human,” Butler said. “We’ve gotta go home to our families and go to regular work. I don’t wanna get punched here and then I can’t go to regular work because you’re mad over a game.”

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association came out against the bill. The group said its position, with some exceptions for jobs like police officers, is that the law generally shouldn’t create special classes of victims based on their profession.

The association also argued that people convicted of a first-degree misdemeanor assault are more likely to spend time in prison than someone convicted of a fifth-degree felony.

“First degree misdemeanor assaults are among the most serious offenses that municipal judges deal with. Under most circumstances, current law will require a person convicted of an F5 assault on a sports official to be sentenced to probation rather than to prison,” said Louis Tobin, the association’s executive director.

A similar bill easily passed the House in 2021 but died in a Senate committee.

