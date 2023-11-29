13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Suspected tennis ball bomb damages man’s truck, police say

A small neighborhood was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb. (Source: KING/PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/NEST, DANIEL KINGSHOTT/CNN)
By KING staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROY, Wash. (KING) - Someone blew up a truck in Washington state, but police are investigating the possibility that the explosive was packed inside a tennis ball.

A small neighborhood in Roy was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb planted on the hood of a vehicle in front of Daniel Kingshott’s home.

Kingshott said he, his wife and family members visiting from the United Kingdom were awakened early Saturday at around 3:40 a.m. by an explosion.

“Got up, checked the house, made sure everything was, you know, safe in the house,” he said. “A couple of neighbors texted us to ask if we knew what it was, and nobody seemed to know what is was. And everybody was safe, and so everybody went back to bed.”

A few hours later, Kingshott said he discovered one of his trucks was destroyed.

“I had a look around and, you know, I wasn’t sure if something had fallen on it, you know, (Joint Base Lewis-McChord) had dropped something on from high up. I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Kingshott said.

He called Pierce County deputies to investigate, and when a deputy arrived, he noted the smell of gunpowder coming from the truck and saw pieces of a tennis ball.

“This person was so far off the roadway, that it seems like they almost were targeted on purpose. Normally we see that as some sort of dispute, but I was just talking to somebody else, and honestly, we do see some wild things out in the county sometimes,” said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Kingshott said his family was shaken by what happened, but he said he enjoys the neighborhood and doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“You know, I’m not going to run away from someone who’s going to do this to me,” he said. “What’s going to have to happen is, is I’m going to have to give myself the ability to defend myself from people like this, which is unfortunately something a number of us in unincorporated Pierce County have to do.”

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Zachary Boyer was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, on a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark

Latest News

ConnecToledo share master plan for developments to downtown
ConnecToledo share master plan for developments to downtown
A small neighborhood was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb.
Possible tennis ball bomb damages truck
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter set for funeral and burial in the town where she and her husband were born
ConnecToledo share master plan for developments to downtown
ConnecToledo share master plan for developments to downtown