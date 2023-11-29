13abc Marketplace
Symptom differences to know between a cold, the flu and COVID-19

With the weather starting to get colder, sicknesses are starting to become more common.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the weather starting to get colder, sicknesses are starting to become more common. It’s important to know and understand the symptoms in order to know what kind of sickness you may be experiencing.

Flu season is upon us, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the flu is all you can get. A cold and COVID-19 could also be the reason you’re feeling ill.

“The best thing you can do to prepare for that is to take care of yourself,” Shannon Jones, the interim health commissioner for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said.

With the weather beginning to change, sicknesses are starting to spread. But how can you tell exactly what type of illness you’re feeling?

“It really just depends on how long you have your symptoms and if you start to have a fever or if the symptoms start to get worse, and really that will determine what your next course of action is,” Jones said.

Experts say even if you *feel* sick, you should probably stay away from others.

“Also think about who is going to be there. Are you going to be around little children? Are you going to be around older adults who might be vulnerable and have a compromised immune system?” Jones said.

So, what is the difference between a cold, the flu and COVID?

“The things that I see that are different during the medical visits, are if the symptoms are gradually getting worse -- the coughing, congestion are just kind of slowly building, that seems to be more consistent with cold. Whereas the flu and COVID that we’ve been seeing, it seems like there’s a much more acute onset of illness right away. You have these terrible body aches, a significant headache is probably one thing that I hear consistently. Most of the flu and COVID that we have seen has had a mild fever,” Brain Snyder, the lead nurse practitioner for ProMedica Urgent Care said.

If you’re unsure of what you may have, wait a couple of days and then reevaluate.

“Many times when you’re feeling symptoms for a day or two, it’s kind of difficult to really figure out, ‘Is this a viral infection or a bacterial infection?’ Of course, we have some tests and we can ask some questions and we can start getting some answers, but so many times I see patients come to urgent care with having had only symptoms for a few hours and having the expectation of getting a lot of answers and sometimes that’s quite difficult,” Snyder said.

Experts say the best thing to do is to listen to your body. Also remember to wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and get a good night’s sleep.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

