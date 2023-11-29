13abc Marketplace
Toledo man arrested in apartment complex shooting that injured multiple people, including child

Kayvion Deon Estis, 18, is facing three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper...
Kayvion Deon Estis, 18, is facing three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper discharge of a firearm. after a shooting at the Weiler Homes in October.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Wednesday in a shooting at the Weiler Homes that left multiple people hurt, including a child.

Court records show Kayvion Deon Estis, 18, of Toledo, is facing three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper discharge of a firearm.

The police affidavits allege Estis got into a physical fight with one of the shooting victims then fired numerous bullets into a courtyard full of people, leaving several hurt.

Toledo Police officials said at the time a 12-year-old, a 24-year-old, a 32-year-old, and a 41-year old were shot at the Weiler Homes in October. The 32-year-old suffered critical injuries while the other three were stable, police said in October.

