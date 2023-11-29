Toledo man arrested in apartment complex shooting that injured multiple people, including child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Wednesday in a shooting at the Weiler Homes that left multiple people hurt, including a child.

Court records show Kayvion Deon Estis, 18, of Toledo, is facing three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper discharge of a firearm.

The police affidavits allege Estis got into a physical fight with one of the shooting victims then fired numerous bullets into a courtyard full of people, leaving several hurt.

Toledo Police officials said at the time a 12-year-old, a 24-year-old, a 32-year-old, and a 41-year old were shot at the Weiler Homes in October. The 32-year-old suffered critical injuries while the other three were stable, police said in October.

