11/30: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Mild Thursday, rainy Friday
Mild and breezy to end November, with a rainy December debut in the works. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The first half of the week proved chilly even by late November standards, but temperatures are warming up to the 50s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sun and a southwest breeze. Light rain returns overnight, becoming heavier throughout Friday morning. 1/2″ to 3/4″ is expected for many through early Saturday AM, then showers become likely again Sunday PM (with a few slick spots possible Monday AM). Light snow then re-enters the forecast Tuesday, with highs in the upper-30s.

