2 years since deadly shooting at Oxford High School

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday marks two years since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Ethan Crumbley walked into his school and killed four students—Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling—and injured seven others.

Since the shooting, Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including murder and terrorism, and is waiting to be sentenced. His sentencing will take place on Dec. 8 in Oakland County court—he is currently facing a life sentence.

In October, an independent report by Guidepost Solutions revealed officials at every level of the Oxford School District failed to provide a safe environment to prevent the shooting from ever taking place.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are currently waiting to go to trial for the role prosecutors said they played in the shooting. The Crumbley’s are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors argue the Crumbley’s bought the gun their son used in the attack and ignored his mental health issues prior to the attack.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement about the shooting:

“Today, Michiganders come together to remember, grieve, and stand with the people of Oxford. “We honor the memories of four beautiful young souls. Justin, a kind young man and avid golfer who could make you feel better with his big smile. Madisyn, who brightened any room she walked into and was a proud big sister to her brother who has special needs and special gifts. Tate, a leader on and off the football field, whose work ethic and loyalty to his friends was unmatched. And Hana, a freshman known for her silly sense of humor who loved volleyball and basketball. “These four extraordinary young Michiganders were taken from us too soon. Many were wounded and still bear scars—seen and unseen—from that day. It’s not fair. Michigan will always keep Oxford in our hearts. We have faced a lot of tough times, and the way we got through any of them was by sticking together. After the shooting, we held each other close. We cried together. We had each other’s backs. We need to remember that now more than ever. “Michigan sends its love. Let us continue honoring the memories of those we have lost with action to protect our children, our families, and our communities.”

Oxford Community Schools will be holding a moment of silence at 12:51 p.m. on Nov. 30. The district encourages Michiganders to light a candle to honor the lives that were lost on Thursday at 7 p.m.

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin released the following statement about the shooting, as well:

“Today my heart is with the Oxford community, as we remember the four innocent high school students we lost to senseless gun violence two years ago: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana; along with the eight students and teachers injured in the shooting, and the entire community that was forever changed on that day. While Oxford continues to push forward, it’s important to recognize that healing is not a linear process, and that every anniversary, every report, and every step in the legal process can open fresh scars. “Over the past two years, we’ve seen Oxford High School students and families organize to demand change from lawmakers, while friends and strangers alike continue to reach out to support the Oxford community with donations to support those impacted. But in that time we’ve also seen another mass shooting at Michigan State University, which means some Oxford High School survivors have been through the unimaginable not once but twice. “In response, our state legislature has taken important steps in passing common sense legislation to address gun violence, but there is much work we still must do to curb this epidemic. “Today, I ask that you pause and think about Madisyn, Tate, Justin, and Hana. They were sons and daughters, they were friends and neighbors, they had dreams and goals, and all of that ended too soon. May their memories continue to be a blessing, and may their stories continue to inspire us to stand together in the face of violence, and to forge ahead on the necessary work to protect students and communities everywhere.”

