2 years since deadly shooting at Oxford High School

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday marks two years since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Ethan Crumbley walked into his school and killed four students—Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling—and injured seven others.

Since the shooting, Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including murder and terrorism, and is waiting to be sentenced. His sentencing will take place on Dec. 8 in Oakland County court—he is currently facing a life sentence.

In October, an independent report by Guidepost Solutions revealed officials at every level of the Oxford School District failed to provide a safe environment to prevent the shooting from ever taking place.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are currently waiting to go to trial for the role prosecutors said they played in the shooting. The Crumbley’s are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors argue the Crumbley’s bought the gun their son used in the attack and ignored his mental health issues prior to the attack.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement about the shooting:

Oxford Community Schools will be holding a moment of silence at 12:51 p.m. on Nov. 30. The district encourages Michiganders to light a candle to honor the lives that were lost on Thursday at 7 p.m.

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin released the following statement about the shooting, as well:

