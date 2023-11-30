Bill introduced to address uptick in attacks on postal workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new bill has been introduced to address the recent uptick in attacks on postal workers.

According to the Postal Inspection Service, there has been a sharp uptick in armed robberies of letter carriers over the last few years.

To try and combat the uptick and protect mail, Senator Sherrod Brown introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday.

The Postal Police Reform Act would make it clear that postal police officers can be assigned to work outside of a physical post office. By allowing postal police officers to work outside of a physical post office, they could provide protection for letter carriers on their routes.

Workers are often targeted for their Arrow master keys which can be illegally sold for thousands of dollars.

