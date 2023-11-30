13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Bill introduced to address uptick in attacks on postal workers

According to the Postal Inspection Service, there has been a sharp uptick in armed robberies...
According to the Postal Inspection Service, there has been a sharp uptick in armed robberies of letter carriers over the last few years.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new bill has been introduced to address the recent uptick in attacks on postal workers.

According to the Postal Inspection Service, there has been a sharp uptick in armed robberies of letter carriers over the last few years.

To try and combat the uptick and protect mail, Senator Sherrod Brown introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday.

The Postal Police Reform Act would make it clear that postal police officers can be assigned to work outside of a physical post office. By allowing postal police officers to work outside of a physical post office, they could provide protection for letter carriers on their routes.

Workers are often targeted for their Arrow master keys which can be illegally sold for thousands of dollars.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Zachary Boyer was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, on a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark

Latest News

Michigan Department of Transportation
MDOT announced closure on I-75 for bridge demolition
Police say a boy was shot in the 2900 block of Fulton in Toledo on June 9, 2023.
Teen pleads not guilty in shooting that injured 14-year-old
Toledo man arrested in apartment complex shooting that injured multiple people, including child
The Ice Ribbon is open seven days a week and will remain open every day with the exception of...
Holiday decor and ice skating lessons at Glass City Metropark