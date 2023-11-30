Bomb squad assists SCSO with destroying explosive items found in property room

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The bomb squad was called out to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to assist with destroying multiple explosive items.

On Nov. 29 around 11:30 a.m., Seneca County Sheriff Frederick Stevens contacted the bomb squad and requested assistance with destroying explosive items from his property room.

Officials say after arriving, the bomb squad took possession of two cans of smokeless powder, two M&M Grenade Kits and one military mortar shell that appeared to be functional.

All of the items were securely stored for disposal at a later time.

