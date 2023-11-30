Breaking Down the Bud: Can people with criminal records profit from Ohio cannabis industry?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Ohio has opened the door to a billion-dollar cannabis industry.

However, not everyone will get a taste of this new economic opportunity.

Criminal Background Checks

Even if you qualify for the social equity program, there are criminal offenses that can stop you from getting licensed.

Anyone who applies for a license is required to have a background check.

Disqualifying factors include:

Any conviction or guilty plea to a first-degree felony or a first-degree misdemeanor

Any theft that constitutes a felony

Any crime of moral turpitude

Exceptions to Disqualifying Factors

There are some exceptions to these disqualifying factors.

Anyone with a misdemeanor offense related to cannabis possession, no matter what degree will not be considered disqualified.

This means that anyone who has been convicted of misdemeanors involving marijuana trafficking, illegal use, illegal cultivation, or possession can still qualify for a license.

In addition, if any first-degree misdemeanor on your record is more than 5-years old, you can still qualify.

Expungements for Minor Marijuana-Related Offenses

Issue 2 did not change or create expungements.

People who want to clear their records still need to pursue that policy with their local courts.

The city of Cleveland has been working to expunge minor marijuana-related convictions.

The city has submitted thousands of motions for expungement, but the court has asked them to slow down.

